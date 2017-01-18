Inicio > Fútbol > MIÉRCOLES 18 DE ENERO

Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

----------SUDAMERICANO SUB-20

19:00 Colombia-Paraguay (TYC SPORTS/HD)

21:00 Brasil-Ecuador (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------COPA DEL REY

15:00 Alcorcón-Alavés (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

17:10 Real Madrid-Celta de Vigo (610/1610 HD DIRECTV)

----------COPA DE ITALIA

16:55 Lazio-Genoa (612/1612 HD DIRECTV)

----------FLORIDA CUP

18:30 Quinto Puesto (FOX SPORTS 2/HD)

21:00 Vasco da Gama-Corinthians (FOX SPORTS/HD)

----------ABIERTO DE AUSTRALIA

05:00 Segunda Ronda (ESPN/HD)

21:00 Segunda Ronda (ESPN 2/HD, ESPN/HD)

----------MUNDIAL MASCULINO DE HANDBALL FRANCIA 2017

10:00 Argentina-Egipto (TYC SPORTS/HD)

----------NBA

21:30 New York-Boston (NBA TV)

22:00 Milwaukee Bucks-Houston Rockets (ESPN 3/HD)

----------LIGA DE DESARROLLO DE BÁSQUET

21:00 Sportivo Las Parejas-Asociación Mitre (DXTV/HD)

