Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

FÚTBOL

Premier League

09:25- Middlesbrough - Leicester City -613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:55- Everton - Southampton -611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:55- West Brom - Hull City -612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:55- Sunderland - Liverpool -613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS

11:55- Manchester City - Burnley -ESPN 2/HD

14:00- West Ham - Manchester United -ESPN 2/HD

BÁSQUET

NBA

21:00- Oklahoma City Thunder - Milwaukee Bucks -NBA TV

22:00- Washington Wizards - Houston Rockets -DXTV/HD

TENNIS Copa Hopman

06:30- Suiza - Gran Bretaña -ESPN 2/HD

23:00- Estados Unidos - España -ESPN +LIGA ACB

16:00- Zaragoza - Barcelona -FOX SPORTS 2/HD - WWE (WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT)

Z 22:00- Raw -FOX SPORTS 2/HD

