Toda la actividad deportiva para ver hoy por televisión

Horarios y transmisiones en vivo de los eventos del día.

09:25 Crystal Palace - Watford
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:45 Arsenal - West Brom
ESPN 2/HD
11:55 Leicester City - Everton
611/1611 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:55 Manchester United - Sunderland
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:55 Chelsea - Bournemouth
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:55 Swansea - West Ham
614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
11:55 Burnley - Middlesbrough
614/1614 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
14:00 Hull City - Manchester City
613/1613 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
NBA
00:30 Los Angeles Clippers - Los Angeles Lakers
ESPN/HD
21:30 Charlotte Hornets - Brooklyn Nets
612/1612 HD DIRECTV SPORTS
22:00 Indiana


 Pacers - Chicago Bulls

NBA TV

